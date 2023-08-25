Home » Albania, two Italians died on a motorbike: a 17-year-old without a license cuts them off in a Mercedes
World

Albania, two Italians died on a motorbike: a 17-year-old without a license cuts them off in a Mercedes

by admin
Albania, two Italians died on a motorbike: a 17-year-old without a license cuts them off in a Mercedes

Two Italian tourists, Dominic Gritto aged 24 and Vincent Tizzano of 32, originating from Pozzuoli (Naples), died in a car accident in Albania on the night of August 24th. This was reported by the Albanian police with a statement, which explains that around 3 in the morning, while the two were returning to the city of Sarandein the South of the country, a Mercedes driven by a 17 year old Albanian, without a licence driving and under the legal age to own it, suddenly cut them off.

The impact was fatal for the two Italians, while the driver of the offending car and a peer who was on board were hospitalized. The driver responsible for the accident was arrested. The Consulate General of Italy in Valona, ​​in collaboration with the Farnesina, has made it known that it is following the case “with the utmost attention”.

See also  Covid, the US suspends the obligation to wear a mask on board airplanes and public transport: stop imposed by a federal judge

You may also like

Have the Games of the Francophonie opened a...

Colombia Grants Nationality to Nicaraguan Writer Sergio Ramírez,...

Donald Trump flies to Atlanta to surrender himself...

Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector...

Heroic Street Dog Oso, Who Saved Police from...

The Xbox Store and Game Pass arrive in...

Miraculous Preservation: Century-Old Wooden House Survives Devastating Wildfire...

Partizan lost 5:0 against Nordsjeland, statement by Igor...

Wagner Group Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Plane...

lmagine Music Fest returns with Maria Rodes, Rubén...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy