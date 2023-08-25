Albania, two Italians died on a motorbike: a 17-year-old without a license cuts them off in a Mercedes

Two Italian tourists, Dominic Gritto aged 24 and Vincent Tizzano of 32, originating from Pozzuoli (Naples), died in a car accident in Albania on the night of August 24th. This was reported by the Albanian police with a statement, which explains that around 3 in the morning, while the two were returning to the city of Sarandein the South of the country, a Mercedes driven by a 17 year old Albanian, without a licence driving and under the legal age to own it, suddenly cut them off.
The impact was fatal for the two Italians, while the driver of the offending car and a peer who was on board were hospitalized. The driver responsible for the accident was arrested. The Consulate General of Italy in Valona, in collaboration with the Farnesina, has made it known that it is following the case “with the utmost attention”.