Albania, two Italians died on a motorbike: a 17-year-old without a license cuts them off in a Mercedes

Two Italian tourists, Dominic Gritto aged 24 and Vincent Tizzano of 32, originating from Pozzuoli (Naples), died in a car accident in Albania on the night of August 24th. This was reported by the Albanian police with a statement, which explains that around 3 in the morning, while the two were returning to the city of Sarandein the South of the country, a Mercedes driven by a 17 year old Albanian, without a licence driving and under the legal age to own it, suddenly cut them off.

The impact was fatal for the two Italians, while the driver of the offending car and a peer who was on board were hospitalized. The driver responsible for the accident was arrested. The Consulate General of Italy in Valona, ​​in collaboration with the Farnesina, has made it known that it is following the case “with the utmost attention”.

