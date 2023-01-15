Home World Albania, two strong earthquakes: the epicenter near Tirana, fear in the night
Albania, two strong earthquakes: the epicenter near Tirana, fear in the night

Albania, two strong earthquakes: the epicenter near Tirana, fear in the night

Two strong earthquakes in Albania. The first, at 22:37 In Kokuma and Xibrita North-East of Tirana: preliminary estimate of the magnitude 5.2 Richter. The second shortly after, closer to the Albanian capital and with a magnitude estimated at 4.8. The estimates were subsequently revised to 4.7 and 4.1.

The tremors, within seven minutes of each other, were felt throughout the country and in the rest of the Balkans, especially in North Macedonia. After the second earthquake, people poured into the streets.

According to the Albanian press, some minor damage was reported in the Administrative Unit of Xiber, Municipality of Klos. All the Civil Protection structures are on standby and in constant contact with all the Municipalities of the country. After the wave of earthquakes, all the emergency services of the Municipality of Tirana have been put on full alert.

Mayor Erion Veliaj invites citizens to report any problems to the emergency numbers. «A wave of earthquakes has been felt in Tirana. Our emergency services are on full alert! For any problems in the houses or on the mountain roads, please notify immediately at no. 112 or the fire brigade at no. 128. Take care of each other!” writes Veliaj on Twitter.

