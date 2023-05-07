Alberta declares state of emergency as wildfires out of control – Xinhua English.news.cn

Alberta declares state of emergency as wildfires out of control

CCTV News Client News Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced on May 6 local time that the province has entered a provincial state of emergency as wildfires spread and more residents fled.

Smith said at a news conference, describing the current wildfire situation in the province as an “unprecedented crisis.”

As of that day, nearly 25,000 residents in Alberta had been forced to leave their homes, and another 5,200 residents were on evacuation alert. Hot, dry weather has helped the wildfires spread rapidly, with the number of fires rising from 103 to 110, 36 of which are out of control, threatening a growing number of homes and businesses.

Alberta wildfire information officials said that since the beginning of this year, as of the evening of the 6th, nearly 350,000 hectares have been burned across the province. This is in stark contrast to the typical 800 hectares burned this time of year. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Sen)