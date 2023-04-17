Alberto & García, critic of his album La Herida (2023)

They will forgive me, but I have to let go: with Alberto & Garcia What happened to me almost 15 years ago with The Wave Pictures the first time I heard them has been happening to me for some time now. Perhaps the two bands have little in common and neither the “Six Degrees of Separation” Give me what Frigyes Karinthy proposed to unite the two proposals and justify this inappropriate and almost Martian comparison… But, if music is something, above all, they are emotions that come and go and impact you at a certain moment in your chest, and that identical crush that the melodies and choruses that cleared up clouds of the English trio led by David Tattersall aroused almost three decades ago, was the same one that struck me with the music of Alberto & Garcia when they released their third album “black flowers” (20), album with which I met them. And if I spent years recommending The Wave Pictures to everyone who wondered (and to those who didn’t, too) about what to listen to, that’s the same modus operandi that I’ve followed with the music of Alberto & Garcia from that resplendent “black flowers” of 2020. Why? There are many reasons: instrumentalists of ten, singular voice, well-rounded songs, they transmit love for what they do and, as a whole, they have a genuine stamp of their own that makes them unmistakable. But, above all, I always recommend them for one thing: their songs give off that natural light and fresh breeze that can brighten the worst of days. And that “simple” and magical healing formula, we find it gushing in “The wound” (23), from the throbbing doorway on fire to the last of its furrows. See also Kazakhstan, firewood explosion in a coal mine: six miners die

The Asturians, with the warm production of Toni Brunet, give us a dozen delicious songs that attract desires like the fire of the bonfire of San Juan, hidden in pieces of paper, eager to burn and be reborn in that great language on fire who dances and mocks the sky. Thus we enter, heart in hand, in “The wound”y “Paris is burning” over low heat, rocking us little by little and showing us the path and “the flower between the rocks”; to, in the next blink, leave us touched and sunk with that irresistible and sweet sound of “The night of the 24th”, finishing off with catchy verses in which we try to redo what, beating more than necessary, slipped through our fingers, breaking, like glass, into a thousand pieces before hitting the ground. The dance does not stop, under the fine rain of refrains that illuminate and penetrate to the bone: fighting against and “burning baggage”, brothers and laughing after each failure, getting up after each fall in the “Tribe”holding us with friendly hands and meeting “By the way”extra border aftertaste included, with Depedro and Alberto melting verses together.

“I leave you the world, / the songs, what do I know… / I am opening my chest, / I continue aimlessly, but where I am going / it does not matter if I do not arrive”. The title track arrives and a problem blooms on my vinyl that may be a factory defect: the needle enters a labyrinth of emotions from which it refuses to come out. “To stop the wound, / to let it bleed, / to see the exit / that is in front of me”. Good luck everyone, you’ll need it to escape the loop. Aroma of wet earth and flowers, of round trip folklore marks the house, sorrowful and healing, incurable cumbia, “The wound”.

The septet does not stop shining and the Latin sounds, crunchy and sunny, continue to grow, expand and burn skins in love: from the Cuban echoes of “Lightning and thunder”to the playful bolero that also exudes the Colombian Caribbean in “Rayito de luna”, going through that other beautiful “lifeguard song”, eyes that are “Medicine” and oceans where we never tire of drowning over and over again. See also Afghan NGOs rally to demand thawing of Afghan assets

If the fire at night tinkles like stars in the jungle sensuality of “White dove” (Amazonian festival that invites us to a collective trance and seems like a live live revelry), before “we bathe in fresh water and bite into life” under the soulful breeze of the fantastic “Jacques Cousteau”an indisputable hit with an aftertaste for Quique González and Ángel Stanich.

Special mention also deserves the art of “The wound”, work of the saxophonist (key and omnipresent on each track), Manuel García “El Nolas” (in collaboration with La Parrocha Estudio), a plastic artist who, in addition to blowing like no one else, will give a lot to talk about with his pictorial work, time to time.