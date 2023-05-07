Alberto Gilardino brought Genoa back to Serie A | Sports

After only one season in Serie B, Genoa is once again a member of the Italian elite.

Legendary goal scorer Alberto Đilardino (40) achieved the first big result in his coaching career.

The former striker of Fiorentina, Milan, Parma and numerous other Italian clubs brought Genoa back to Serie A after only one season spent in the second tier of Italian football.

Four years ago, Đilardino ended his playing career wearing the Specija jersey, and turned to coaching. He led the lower division Recato, Pro Verćeli, and Siena, before taking over the helm of Genoa.

In the summer of 2022, he became a member of the young team of Genoa (Primavera), to take over the position of head of the professional staff in December, after the departure of Aleksander Blesin, and in six months on the bench of the “griffins” he managed to achieve his goal – to win a place in the highest rank .

Although during the season they decided to punish them by deducting a point due to tax payment irregularities, in the end the Genovese collected enough points to win a higher ranking, so in the 2023/24 season we will again watch Serie A matches from the “Luigi Ferraris” stadium. .

However, given that it is more and more certain that Sampdoria will leave the company of the best, this means that we will not watch the Genoa derby next season either. “Derby de la Lanterna”. Dejan Stanković failed in his mission to save Sampa in Serie A. With only 17 points, they can hardly hope for survival, because the clubs from the safe zone are even ten points away from them at the end of the season.

Genoa left Serie A last season, but returned there very quickly. Unlike her, Frosinone waited four full years, but the club from the province of Lazio will again play with the strongest Italian teams.

Take a look at what Genoa’s current season looked like…

Frozinone is the leader and two rounds before the end of the season in Serie B has 74 points, while Genoa collected four less.

The third club that will secure promotion to a higher rank will be known after the playoffs. Currently, Bari, Sud Tirol, Cagliari, Parma, Palermo and Pisa hold positions from third to eighth place, while in the decisive 180 minutes of the season, Venice, Ascoli, Reggina, Modena, Como and Ternana will also try to get one of those places.

So, we are expecting a lot of excitement until the end of the season in Serie B. It is already known that Benevento, a former member of the Italian elite, has been relegated to Serie C, SPAL and Perugia, also former members of Serie A, are currently in the relegation zone, while in places that lead to a barrage for the survival of Bres and Kozenac.