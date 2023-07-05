Alberto Matano, the decision taken is horrendous: unfortunately the alarm went off in the evening

The words of Alberto Matano (Photo ANSA) – Lineadiretta24

The conductor Alberto Matano ended up one hundred percent yellow after one of his recent statements: his words.

Alberto Matano it is a historical face of the house Rai but above all a fixed appointment for millions of viewers. He has been dealing with the format for several years now Live Lifebroadcast from Monday to Friday in the afternoon of the first channel of the network.

The format with the conductor at the helm is always able to score listen records and now they are all fond of it. For this reason some of his recent statements have aroused some concern and triggered a small alarm bell. Let’s see in detail what she said and what could happen.

Alberto Matano, the incredible live admission: his words

A few days ago the well-known conductor also completed this winning edition of his beloved format. A season full of audience successes but above all full of guests and exclusives able to inflame the public from home. A line held throughout the edition and also on the occasion of grand finale something happened that left everyone speechless.

When the well-known journalist and presenter found himself having to make the usual final greetings, he not only thanked those who work with him and his audience but also let himself go into a sibylline sentence. Five greeted and underlined: “I don’t know what I’ll do after the next Live Life, I don’t know what will happen…“. Words that sparked some inevitable suspicions.

The future of Matano (Photo ANSA) – Lineadiretta24

La Vita in Diretta, the yellow Matano: what can happen

The words of the conductor inevitably have unleashed the yellow among millions of viewers. On the one hand there are those who consider these words a confirmation of his return in view of the next edition of the format next September. In reality, the return of the conductor has never been questioned both among insiders and among the public, considering precisely the record ratings.

These same statements, however, at the same time have opened a further question that is, the future of the conductor in Rai after the 2024 edition of the format. Matano’s words in fact, they seem to refer not to a near future but to a more distant one. A situation that appears unclear now and that in the future risks being even more difficult to clarify unless sensational surprise announcements.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

