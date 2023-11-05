Albertucho, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

After a decade in the shoes of Captain Cobarde (his American folk project), Alberto Romero Nieto returns as Albertucho. His original alter ego, the one with which we met him defending an urban rock bathed in his Sevillian roots.

That is the idea that he wants to highlight in his new album, “The return of the Andalusian dog” (El Dromedario Records, 2023), putting the flamenco essence at the same level as electric guitar playing. To do this, he has put himself in the hands of Diego Pozo ‘Ratón’, guitarist of Los Delinqüentes. He tells us all the details of this return on the other side of the phone:

What has led you, after ten years as Captain Coward, to become Albertucho again? The pandemic, fatherhood, the songs themselves…?

The compositions. Ten years ago I decided to do an American folk, bluegrass project… I fell in love with American music, I got into the groove and I have made several albums. I started to compose and, I don’t really know why, I have never looked for the style, it just came very naturally to me. There came a time when the songs came out in a certain way and I had to say: I have to do a project that looks like what I’m doing, and get on stage by right, knowing what I’m doing. That’s why I changed my name and did the folk project. What happened to me now is the same. I have made a collection of rock songs, without intending to but they are like that. Suddenly I said: “Holy shit, this is what I did ten years ago.” Or rather twenty ago, since I started very young. In the end it is a hard rock project, Andalusian rock, and that is Albertucho through and through.

You have recorded these songs with Diego Pozo ‘Ratón’ as producer. In the press release it talks about Triana, do you consider yourself an heir to the Andalusian rock that began in the seventies?

Somehow. I define Andalusian rock quite a bit with Jesús de la Rosa, because I have never been a big fan of progressive rock either. I have always been a backpacker rocker, more punk, I am more from Rosendo than from Medina Azahara. But on the album I wanted to make a street rock, our own, Andalusian, that has nothing to do with the concept of Andalusian rock that existed in the seventies as a movement, of groups like Granada, which were very progressive. I lean more towards rock & roll, punk, but with a very Andalusian rhythm.

“Mouse and I have tried to make it sound, I don’t know if it’s better or worse, but it’s certainly different”

On the one hand there is the flamenco part, you actually add the flamenco guitar. But on the other hand there is the rock part. In the press conference you did in spring you talked a lot about nineties rock, grunge, Foo Fighters…

Yes, in the end that is the music I grew up with. We have grown up in the nineties, apart from Spanish urban rock, grunge is a reference for me, having drunk so many albums by Soundgarden, Nirvana… On this album there is also the sound of Red Hot. It is noticeable in the drums, we have recorded them in large rooms, in a wine cellar there in Jerez, because we wanted them to have that immensity of the drums of the nineties, of Aerosmith, a big drum roll. The references have been on the one hand the flamenco guitar, giving it the importance it has as our totem, which is our guitar, our sound. In fact we have panned it to the left, and we have panned the electric one with the same force and the same power to the right. We have done something a little different in terms of sound. And strange, because the electric guitars are usually panned in stereo and the flamenco guitar in the middle, which is what Triana did, for example, or what anyone does with acoustic guitars. What the Mouse and I have tried is to make it sound better or worse, I don’t know, but certainly different.

The band that has recorded with you is made up of Daniel Quiñones (Los Delinqüentes, La Tarambana) on bass and Jesús Pedrote, your first drummer. Is that the trio you recorded in the old La Comedia wine cellar?

Yes, we wanted it to have that freshness, and we wanted the bass and the drummer to record live, and then make the recordings from the bases. It’s a very rock modus operandi, that the groove goes together. Indeed we did it in La Comedia, which is an old wine cellar, to achieve that big box sound, which Lele Leiva, the sound technician, did. I went to Jerez specifically because he is one of the best sound engineers when it comes to recording flamenco guitars, he records for Diego del Morao, all the great flamenco artists always go with Lele. He wanted the flamenco guitar to be as important as the electric guitar.

Then Carlos Erbez added the electric guitars.

Yes, he is an advantage. He is the youngest, he is 26 or 27 years old right now. When I was with Captain Cobarde I signed him, I fell in love when I saw him play. He is a virtuoso but he has a rock heart, he is like me. From the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin… he is a rock lover, he has contributed many riffs to this album.

For this comeback you have signed with El Dromedario Records, the current label of artists like Robe, Sôber, Uoho, Marea… What has it meant for you?

I’ve known them all my life. When I arrived in Madrid as a kid, one of the first musicians I met from Warner was the Marea. Kutxi collaborated on my first album, then I went to play with them, I have always had a very good relationship. At the Rolling concert, the last one they did at the Wanda, I met them and Alén, the drummer, told me that he was working with a record company, what so-and-so, and I told him that I was going to send him the songs. I am very happy, because they are very good people, they are musicians and the business is very well understood that way. They have given me wings, very grateful.

You have been releasing several singles: “Respirar”, “The forbidden apple”, “Uróboros” and “El Perro Andaluz”. How have they worked?

Very good. The people were eager. That point of nostalgia, my way of seeing rock, is working very well. The collaboration with Kutxi has been a delight, the song “La apple prohibited” which is a nod to my first album, making punk rock in Andalusian. People are very happy and so am I, I have a beautiful album. What am I going to tell you… (Laughter). I think it’s the best album I’ve ever made, and people are loving it. Very nice things are coming to me from “El perro andaluz”, a lot of people are writing to me, from that rock, wild point of view, with the flamenco side, and that reminds both of Triana and Rosendo. I love that.

“It’s like seeing myself on top of a mountain of shit with a crown.”

Specifically, the video clip for this latest single, “El Perro Andaluz”, is also a horror short film. I get the feeling that it is inspired by fantasy horror films and the character of Waldemar Daninsky, by Paul Naschy…

Yes. The first one also had a lot to do with Dario Argento’s color scheme. “Demons”, the saturated reds, the greens, that fantasy and “tacky” aspect of b-movies, which I love. It has turned out very well. In “The Andalusian Dog” I have had a very good producer, Gabriel Alemán, a Cuban who is a genius and has materialized my idea perfectly. I feel very identified with how he has directed. And the special effects turned out very well, the whole latex thing. I have worked with very cutting-edge people who work with Álex de la Iglesia, in series and such, and they have made me a werewolf that is amazing, not from Chichinabo. Scary and everything.

The last song on the album, “The King of the Lucky Ones” is full of lapidary phrases: “My career was born dead on the track.” Are they self-defining?

It is an ode to losers, and to those of us who have been picking and shoveling all our lives. This song is like seeing myself on top of a mountain of shit with a crown and a staff, the king of the dump. They are small cuts of losers, fragments of difficult lives. In the end I am proud of that, because you are the king of the lucky ones. In this profession, whether you are more successful or less successful, if you have your audience and you are working, you do what you want, which is the most wonderful thing that can happen to a human being, having a job that you are passionate about. than to earn a living.

The album finally comes out on October 27. And then you present it on five dates in what marks your return to the stage as Albertucho.

I really want to. I’m working in Jerez with the band, rehearsing a lot, a very rock repertoire. I’m basing myself a lot on Springsteen’s concerts, from “forward, one, two, three, another, another and another.” With a very strong philosophy that does not falter, because it has its dynamics. The band sounds wonderful. This year we are going with five: Barcelona (November 18), Madrid (November 30), Valencia (December 15) and Seville (December 22 and 23). Then for next year as much as possible. Festivals, road and rock&roll, which is what we have to do.

Classic songs with new ones, I imagine…

Yes, the new album is practically complete, because it is the one he plays and we are very excited to show it. Then I’m going to play old songs, ones I made 20 years ago, and I’m going to completely ignore the songs from my other project. I’m not going to touch any of Captain Coward, it’s going to be all Albertucho. I don’t know in the future, but right now I want to separate one thing from the other.

Is the band that will accompany you on stage the same as on the album?

Yes, in these presentations yes. They play with a lot of people and it’s complicated, but they have committed to me that they are going to come. They are crazy about the project, and in rehearsals we are having a great time, there is a lot of musical brotherhood, because we are all old school rockers.

