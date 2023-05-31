Albino about Tanja Savić | Fun

The increasingly popular producer and singer of the younger generation, Albino, surprised everyone in the studio when he admitted that he was in love with Tanja Savić, as well as that he liked one of her colleagues.

Izvor: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel/Pink Tv/screenshot

Bosnian rapper Stjepan Jelica, known as Albino, is a unique phenomenon on the regional music scene. In a short time, he found his way to the hearts of the audience, and his collaboration with the singer Milica Pavlović brought him special popularity. Albino now surprised everyone when he admitted on Ognjen Amidžić’s show that he was once in love with colleague Tanja Savić.

“When I was very young, I was in love with Tanja Savić. I was attracted to that music then, from the beginning of this century, and it as a phenomenon. I also liked Slavica Ćukteraš. I remember Ognjena and your song ‘Snake and Frog’, you were very interesting,” said Albino, who also emphasized that he was emotionally fulfilled.

“I’m very emotionally fulfilled. I love my Isidora like mom and dad, we’ve been together for a year and a half,” said the rapper and made everyone in the studio laugh.

Because of his albinism, in addition to his talent, he attracts a lot of attention with his authentic physical appearance, although he once suffered peer violence precisely because of this – “I can’t remember how I learned about the term albinism. I didn’t do too much research either. The problem with my vision “held me back” the most. I remember, when I received the first reading, I didn’t understand why I couldn’t read it either. It took me time to explain to others that I simply can’t see well, not that I don’t want to. My parents knew that, but it was as if they let me know that I didn’t need help,” he once said.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!