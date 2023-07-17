Home » Alcaraz girl Marija Gonzales Jimenez | Fun
World

Alcaraz girl Marija Gonzales Jimenez | Fun

by admin
Alcaraz girl Marija Gonzales Jimenez | Fun

Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is in a relationship with the attractive Maria Jimenez

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz (20), one of the most talented young tennis players who was once in the center of attention because of his statement about his emotional life.

Some time ago, he told “Vogue” magazine that he had not had an emotional relationship for a year and a half and that is why he went to see a psychologist. “It is difficult to find a person who will share his life with you if you are always on the other side of the world“, the young tennis player said then.

Not long after this interview, beauties from all over the world flocked to his Instagram ready to “support him in his private life and in tournaments”, but his favor was won by Maria Gonzalez Jimenez, a tennis player and player who declares herself to be Alcaraz’s “biggest cheerleader”.

Marija was born in Murcia, plays in the club of the same name, and on her Instagram, in addition to pictures in swimsuits, she also publishes those from the field.

See what the beauty who seduced the tennis player looks like:


See description

HE DIDN’T HAVE A GIRLFRIEND FOR A YEAR AND A HALF: Alcaraz went to a psychologist because of his love life, and then he married a pretty FAN

Hide description

Source: Instagram/mariaaagimenezz/printscreenNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/mariaaagimenezz/printscreenNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/mariaaagimenezz/printscreenNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/mariaaagimenezz/printscreenNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/mariaaagimenezz/printscreenNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

See also  Hungary elections: fairness and transparency key to influencing election results

00:33 Novak Djokovic celebrates with the team Source: RTS/screenshot

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy