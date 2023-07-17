Alcaraz girl Marija Gonzales Jimenez | Fun

Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is in a relationship with the attractive Maria Jimenez

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz (20), one of the most talented young tennis players who was once in the center of attention because of his statement about his emotional life.

Some time ago, he told “Vogue” magazine that he had not had an emotional relationship for a year and a half and that is why he went to see a psychologist. “It is difficult to find a person who will share his life with you if you are always on the other side of the world“, the young tennis player said then.

Not long after this interview, beauties from all over the world flocked to his Instagram ready to “support him in his private life and in tournaments”, but his favor was won by Maria Gonzalez Jimenez, a tennis player and player who declares herself to be Alcaraz’s “biggest cheerleader”.

Marija was born in Murcia, plays in the club of the same name, and on her Instagram, in addition to pictures in swimsuits, she also publishes those from the field.

See what the beauty who seduced the tennis player looks like:



