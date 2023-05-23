ALD AUTOMOTIVE Acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan – Mobility completed

The acquisition by ALD Automotive of 100% of the shares of the LeasePlan group, one of the world‘s leading companies for fleet management and corporate mobility, by a consortium led by TDR Capital, has been successfully completed.

This transaction represents a breakthrough that positions the new group, formed by the combination of the two companies, as the global leader in sustainable mobility with a total fleet managed worldwide of 3.3 million vehicles.

By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way towards zero-emission mobility and shape the digital transformation of the industry. The new entity, born from the combination of the two companies, will leverage economies of scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and ensure significant growth. Following the completion of this acquisition, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in Italy will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

To lead strategic development in Italy, Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan has appointed Philippe Valigny – former Managing Director of ALD Automotive in Italy – Country Managing Director of the new entity. He will be joined by Alberto Viano, former Managing Director of LeasePlan in Italy, who has been appointed Deputy Country Managing Director. These appointments take effect immediately. Philippe Valigny and Alberto Viano are among the key talents selected by both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan and are best placed to implement the fledgling company’s challenging integration plan, to successfully deliver the strategic development growth expected over the coming months and years .