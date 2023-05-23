Home » ALD AUTOMOTIVE Acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan – Mobility completed
World

ALD AUTOMOTIVE Acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan – Mobility completed

by admin
ALD AUTOMOTIVE Acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan – Mobility completed

The acquisition by ALD Automotive of 100% of the shares of the LeasePlan group, one of the world‘s leading companies for fleet management and corporate mobility, by a consortium led by TDR Capital, has been successfully completed.

This transaction represents a breakthrough that positions the new group, formed by the combination of the two companies, as the global leader in sustainable mobility with a total fleet managed worldwide of 3.3 million vehicles.

By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way towards zero-emission mobility and shape the digital transformation of the industry. The new entity, born from the combination of the two companies, will leverage economies of scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and ensure significant growth. Following the completion of this acquisition, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in Italy will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

To lead strategic development in Italy, Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan has appointed Philippe Valigny – former Managing Director of ALD Automotive in Italy – Country Managing Director of the new entity. He will be joined by Alberto Viano, former Managing Director of LeasePlan in Italy, who has been appointed Deputy Country Managing Director. These appointments take effect immediately. Philippe Valigny and Alberto Viano are among the key talents selected by both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan and are best placed to implement the fledgling company’s challenging integration plan, to successfully deliver the strategic development growth expected over the coming months and years .

See also  The leader of the Burmese military government was not invited to attend the ASEAN summit | Military News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

the images taken by a bodycam- Corriere TV

Racist insults to Vinicius, Christ the Redeemer obscured...

SCANIA The DC13 engine awarded as “Diesel of...

Pope talks to Italian bishops: today’s challenges for...

Two anti-Putin Russian militias have raided Russia

Brazil has declared a health emergency after detecting...

In China boom of Covid infections at the...

Capaci massacre, Mattarella: “The Republic reacted: the mafia...

iliad celebrates 5 years with the most advantageous...

Pope to Holy Church members: Always be an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy