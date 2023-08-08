Aldin Šetkić, Andrej Nedić and Mirza Bašić scored from Banjaluka Open | Sports

The best BH the tennis player started a duel with Australian Mark Polmans.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

Tennis players from BiH had an extremely bad day at the Banja Luka Challenger.

The Banjaluka Open started with the matches of the first round, and immediately at the start, surrender was seen. Bh. tennis player Nermin Fatić could not continue the match after losing the first set (3:6), and decided to gave the match to Nikola Serdarusić from Croatia.

After Fatić, three more tennis players from Bosnia and Herzegovina took the field, but none of them managed to advance to the second round.

The Frenchman Benoit Per was more successful than Aldin Šetkić in two sets (6:2, 7:5), Andrej Nedić offered fierce resistance to Spaniard Javier Kosan Baranko, but in the end he had to congratulate his rival after more than three hours of fighting. (7:5, 6:7, 3:6), while Mirza Bašić as expected, he was defeated by the Belgian Kimer Copejans (3:6, 4:6).

Damir Dzumhur the match with the Australian Mark Polmans began.

Last year, the best B&H tennis player played in the final of the tournament in Banja Luka, where he was defeated by the Hungarians Fabijana Marožana, who earlier today qualified for the second round of the Banja Luka challenger.

As a reminder, the Banjaluka Open is played for 100 ATP points.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

