Alejandro Davidovič Fokina dropped out of Wimbledon after stupidity | Sport

Alejandro Davidovič Fokina is obviously his own worst enemy…

Izvor: Tweet/Wimbledon/Screenshot

It’s incredible what Alejandro Davidovich Fokina does. The Spanish tennis player was eliminated from Wimbledon in an incredible way for the second year in a row. Last year, he was eliminated after Jirži Veslelog’s point, he sent the ball into the stands, and now after the service under his arm.

In the end, the favored Holger Rune won against the Spaniard 6:3, 4:6, 3:6, 6:4, 7:6, and in the tie-break of the fifth set, the Dane won 10:8. The key moment happened when the score was 8:8 in the tie-break, when Fokina thought of surprising her rival.

He served underhand, which of course did not surprise the great Rune. He used that to go to the net, take the point, win the match point and then win the match. After five sets and four hours of tennis, here is how Davidovic Fokina lost the match:

Holger Rune has thus advanced to the fourth round of the tournament, where he awaits the better of the match between Francis TIjafo and Grigor Dimitrov. The experienced Bulgarian led there with 2:0 in the sets, and with the result 2:1 for Tijafo in the second set, the match was interrupted due to rain and will most likely be resumed only on Sunday.

