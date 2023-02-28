After Alec Baldwin was charged with manslaughter, the famous actor faced a new problem.

Three members of the film’s crew have filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s director, according to TMZ. The staff claim they suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after Alec shot cameraman Halina Hutchins. Alek pleaded not guilty at the trial on Thursday, and in the papers that his lawyer submitted to the court, Baldwin blames the cameraman’s death on her personally!

Soon after, a new lawsuit followed, filed by Ross Adiego, Doran Curtin and Rhys Price, who were near the actor at the time of the incident. As they claim, they also suffered hearing damage after the actor fired a bullet from the gun. In the lawsuit, they stated that the actor he did not pay enough attention to training with firearms, and how he did not properly check whether the gun was loaded with bullets.

A few days ago, Baldwin was acquitted of the charge of using a firearm, according to which he faced a prison sentence of a minimum of five years. After the accusation was withdrawn, the indictment for manslaughter remained in force, for which a sentence of 18 months in prison and monetary compensation is foreseen. According to foreign media reports, the actor could be released on parole.



This is what Halina looked like when she was put to death:

