Home » Alek Wek in Vogue Brasil – MONDO MODA
World

Alek Wek in Vogue Brasil – MONDO MODA

by admin
Alek Wek in Vogue Brasil – MONDO MODA

UN Refugee Agency Ambassador, Alek Wek covers the September cover of Brazilian Vogue using Chanel. Alek and Chanel made history together when, in 2004, the model was the first black woman to close the brand’s haute couture show.

Alek Wek Vogue Brasil Sep 2023 @ Zee Nunes

On her second cover of Vogue Brasil, Alek was photographed in a garden near Manhattan, where she lives, in a shoot that lasted 10 hours with 16 looks. The first cover on Vogue Brasil was in March 2020.
The magazine’s September issue is focused on collections, where they are featured in two editorials, Vogue’s picks from the international and national seasons.

Alek Wek Vogue Brasil Sep 2023 @ Zee Nunes

In addition to continuing her modeling career, Alek is now a member of the US Committee for Refugees’ Advisory Council, helping to bring attention to the critical situation in Sudan, and the urgent plight of refugees around the world. In addition, the top model is also a constant contributor to various charities that help homeless people.
The photos were taken by Brazilian photographer Zee Nunes, with styling by the at large Fashion Director of the magazine Rita Lazzarotti and creative direction by Júlia Filgueiras.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

You may also like

German Wind Power Expansion Stalls as Transport Permits...

Slowdive, review of your album everything is alive...

Brazil’s Plan to Refinance Cuban Regime’s Debt in...

Udinese market – Caressa against the Friulians: “What...

Remodulation of tariffs due to inflation, AGCOM at...

Rescue Operation Underway to Save Trapped American in...

Malian youth: success at all costs ~ MOH...

Exploring the Impact of the Smart China Expo:...

An American researcher is stuck in a cave...

Celebrating Bitcoin Day: How Bitcoin Has Transformed Lives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy