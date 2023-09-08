Alek Wek in Vogue Brasil – MONDO MODA

UN Refugee Agency Ambassador, Alek Wek covers the September cover of Brazilian Vogue using Chanel. Alek and Chanel made history together when, in 2004, the model was the first black woman to close the brand’s haute couture show.

Alek Wek Vogue Brasil Sep 2023 @ Zee Nunes

On her second cover of Vogue Brasil, Alek was photographed in a garden near Manhattan, where she lives, in a shoot that lasted 10 hours with 16 looks. The first cover on Vogue Brasil was in March 2020.

The magazine’s September issue is focused on collections, where they are featured in two editorials, Vogue’s picks from the international and national seasons.

Alek Wek Vogue Brasil Sep 2023 @ Zee Nunes

In addition to continuing her modeling career, Alek is now a member of the US Committee for Refugees’ Advisory Council, helping to bring attention to the critical situation in Sudan, and the urgent plight of refugees around the world. In addition, the top model is also a constant contributor to various charities that help homeless people.

The photos were taken by Brazilian photographer Zee Nunes, with styling by the at large Fashion Director of the magazine Rita Lazzarotti and creative direction by Júlia Filgueiras.

