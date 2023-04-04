Aleksandra Nikolić’s family does not approve of her relationship with Filip Car because of his behavior, so she decided to “address” him through the courts.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“I have to tell you something, but keep quiet, especially you keep quiet“, said Ana Spasojević, looking at Zvezdan Slavnić, while the two of them and Anđela Đuričić were lying in the room, and the topic was Alex.

“Aleksandra received a lawsuit, which her sister sued Philip the Tsar. She, of course, refused, she won’t sue, but in vain,” said Ana and shocked with this information, and Alex apologized to Filip for withdrawing the lawsuit. The video appeared on Instagram, so take a look:

