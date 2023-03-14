Aleksa Avramović spoke to journalists after the victory against Crvena zvezda.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan is in the derby of the ABA league defeated Red Star (92:81) and took first place in the table in the regional competition. He managed to play two different halves and after a terrible first half, he was almost perfect in the second half for a big turnaround. Now he has everything in his hands and if he doesn’t falter in the remaining five matches, he will have home court advantage in the playoffs.

After the match, Aleksa Avramović stood in front of the journalists and talked about the events on the field, the turnaround of his team, but also the situation after the match.

“We were nervous in the first half, we didn’t even shoot. Five minutes before the end of the first half, we raised the level of defense. We rose through the third and fourth quarters, increased our aggressiveness. Everyone contributed, Madar, Lesor and Exum did a phenomenal job, I have to say that, because it really was like that,” began Avramović.

The Serbian playmaker knows what was the important detail for the turnaround.

“We stopped Kampac, he didn’t score a single basket in the second half. He was the driving force behind Zvezda when they made that difference. We closed ranks, we knew what this match would bring and how much victory was needed.”

Not much time to celebrate.

“This match is already in the past, it is very tiring, it is not easy to play on two fronts, there are many games. Now in March, it seems like every day is a new game, some non-stop madness. Now Efes is waiting for us, they also have a fire under their feet in the fight for the Top 8, they had two defeats in the Euroleague and they will be motivated to the maximum. They play on Tuesday against Real that backlog, they will be more tired on Thursday.”

At the end, he was asked to comment on the conflict between Matijas Lesor and Filip Petrushev after the match. “I don’t know what happened, I didn’t see it, I rejoiced with the fans and celebrated the victory. I didn’t pay attention, I really have no idea,” concluded Avramović.