Aleksa Avramović signed a new contract with Partizan | Sport

Great news for Partizan, another leader of the game will remain in the ranks of the black and white!

Source: ATA Images/Dušan Milenkovic

Aleksa Avramović will wear the black and white jersey with the number four from next season as well! The Serbian representative signed a new two-year contract with Partizan Mozzart Bet today.

In the season behind us, Aleksa, despite the problems he had due to the fracture of first his right and then his left hand, was a very important part of the champion team of Partizan and the team that finished the season in the Euroleague in sixth position. In this way, Aleksa Avramović joined captain Kevin Panter and Zeko Ledej, who also renewed their contracts with the black and whites.

