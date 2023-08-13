Home » Aleksa Radanov got married and went for pizza at Buck’s | Sport
Aleksa Radanov got married in the middle of preparations for Mundobasket, so he celebrated it in an innovative way.

Source: Printscreen/TikTok/Svetlana Bjelan

Aleksa Radanov (25) got married in the middle of preparations for Mundobasket. He stepped on the “crazy stone” and married Svetlana Bjelan, our famous model. The wedding was held in a Belgrade church, and among the guests was the wife of Nemanja Nedović, Mina Milutinović, who was apparently the godmother.

The famous singer Milica Pavlović was also at the wedding, and after all that, the show was born. After the fun, Aleksa and Svetlana went for pizza. On her “TikTok” account, she published a short clip showing them waiting in line, and then enjoying a pizza at “Buck’s”. They received many positive comments under the post.

When it comes to basketball, Aleksa is currently in the shortlist for a place among the final 12 travelers to the World Cup. Svetislav Pešić has a dilemma about the team, and that is whether he will lead Radanov or Boriša Simanić. After Nedović’s departure, another spot in the team opened up, so the selector decides whether he needs a defender like Aleksa or a racket player like Borisha.


See also what Aleksa’s wife Svetlana looks like:


See also  Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the DC

