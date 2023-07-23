Aleksa Terzić in Salzburg | Sports

Another Serbian player will strengthen Red Bull, by the decision of a well-known expert who is going to Bayern.

Source: Instagram/fcredbullsalzburg

Serbian left back Aleksa Terzić (23) is a new player of Red Bull Salzburg. He parted ways with Fiorentina officially this Sunday, three days before the visit of the Italian club to Crvena Zvezda, in which Aleksa grew up. The “A” representative of Serbia left Fiorentina after 51 games played in four years, which he spent at the Artemio Franki Stadium. In Austria, he will wear the number “three” on his back, he signed a contract until 2028 and will become a teammate of another Serbian national team player, Strahinja Pavlović, as well as the recent striker of TSC, Serbian offensive player Petar Ratkov.

“The club’s negotiations were great and everything was excellent. Since then I feel great about this transfer. I talked a lot with Strahinja and he only told me good things. I am extremely glad that everything ended so quickly. This is a special moment for me. I decided to move to Red Bull Salzburg, because it is known what opportunities young players have here. I want to use all that to develop and continue to improve,” said Terzić at the presentation at Red Bull.

Salzburg has been the champion of Austria for the last 10 years, and since 2007, only three times has it happened that someone else has won the Bundesliga there. This fall, they will play in the group stage of the Champions League and will not be able to be Zvezda’s rival, because both teams are in the same, third “hat” of the draw.

Source: Profimedia

It is interesting that Terzić was introduced by Kristof Freund, the outgoing sporting director of Salzburg, who will become Bayern’s sporting director on September 1 instead of Hasan Salihamidžić. Freund made a huge contribution to make Salzburg recognizable by finding talents who are today world football stars, such as Erling Holland (Manchester City), Dominik Soboslay (Liverpool), Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Bayern)… Here is what he said about Alexa:

“Terzić is a defender with great potential. He is very fast and strong in duels. He really suits our style, the way he plays football and his mentality. He can’t wait to start with us. I am sure that he will soon find his place in our philosophy and that he will help us very quickly,” said Freund.



