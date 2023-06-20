Aleksandar Cenić will play for Spain | Sport

Aleksandar Cenić is the new representative of Spain!

Unfortunately, the bad news that was announced became reality, Spain stole Serbia’s right back! A young 19-year-old from Leskov Aleksandar Cenic he was on the list of the Spanish national team for the World Cup for players under the age of 21, which is being held in Greece and Germany.

Handball player Barcelona, who performs in a very poor position for Serbia, both in the junior and senior competitions, will have the opportunity to debut for Spain already at 5:45 p.m. when the Spaniards play Japan in Magdeburg in Group D, which also includes the Faroe Islands and Angola.

Cenić played for the youth selections of Serbia, and even made his debut for the senior team Toni Gerona who invited him for a friendly match with Slovacko in Bratislava in October, but since then he has not been part of the Eagles. Selector of the young team Đorđe Teodorović went to the World Cup with only one right back and that Boško Stanisavljević from Radnički from Kragujevac, while Đerona rotates there in the A team Miloš Orbović, Predrag Vejin and Jovica Nikolić.

Aleksandar Cenić was quickly noticed after his beginnings in Leskovac, so he went to Barcelona together with his younger brother Ognjen. While Ognjen Cenić dominates in the younger categories of Serbia, Aleksandar will unfortunately wear the “red fury” jersey. This is not the end of his career in the “Eagles” team, since in handball there is a chance to change the national team, but if he plays for Spain at this World Cup, he will have the chance to wear the jersey of Serbia only after three years, which is how long it takes to change handball citizenship. .

At this World Cup, there is a possibility that Cenić will play against Serbia, but before the possible duel in the quarter-finals, the Serbian boys have to go through two group stages. The first one starts at 15:45 against Chile.

