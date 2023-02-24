The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday that 50-year-old Serbian coach Aleksandar Janković was appointed as the coach of the Chinese national team.

Sale Janković is the new Chinese coach!

“In order to prepare for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the CFA has, after expert assessment, decided to hire [Aleksandra] Janković as the new head coach of the Chinese men’s national team”, it was stated in the CFA announcement.

Former assistant coach of the youth national team of Serbia under 21, Janković managed Belgrade’s Crvena Zvezda, Belgium’s Mechelen and Standard Liège during his career.

He will make his debut on the bench of the Chinese team on March 23 against New Zealand in a friendly match in Oakland.

In September 2018, the Serbian came to Chinese football for the first time and led the U-19 B team, and then prepared the U-23 Chinese team for the postponed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

He led China‘s u-23 team to the East Asian Championships in Japan last July, where they won third place.

Let’s remind you that the Chinese national team qualified for the World Cup only once in history, when it was led by the legendary Velibor Bora Milutinović.

