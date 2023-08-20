Aleksandar Mitrović – Al Hilal presentation | Sport

The best scorer in the history of the national team, Aleksandar Mitrović, completed his transfer to Al Hilal.

Source: Twitter/@Alhilal_FC

There is no more dilemma, Serbian football player Aleksandar Mitrović it’s new Al Hilal player from Saudi Arabia, and one of the biggest Asian clubs prepared a spectacular presentation of the Serbian goalscorer. In the promotional video announcing the arrival of the Serbian football player, the Saudis were very creative – they talked to Fulham fansand then the attacker appeared in the close-up.

Aleksandar Mitrović didn’t say much, but he said everything he needed to! Following the example of the song dedicated to him by the fans in England, the former Partizan striker pointed his finger at the camera, said that he was “on fire” and that the opposing team’s defense would be afraid of him. See what the presentation looked like:

With this promotion, the summer transfer saga ended, which ended up costing a full 125,000,000 euros! Fulham accepted an offer of 50 million, while Mitrović to receive 25 million per yearor 75 million for the signed three-year contract.

We remind you that Aleksandar Mitrović will be a teammate of his colleague from the national team in the new club Sergej Milinković-Savić, but also several big stars of world football. In the upcoming period, a goalkeeper will play in this club from Saudi Arabia Jasin Bonudefender Kalidu Kulibalia midfielder Ruben Nevešas well as three Brazilian offensive players – Neymar, Malcom and Michael.



