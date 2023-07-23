Aleksandar Mitrović does not train in Fulham, he wants to go to Arabia Sport

Aleksandar Mitrović is not training with his teammates in Fulham and wants to go to Saudi Arabia.

Aleksandar Mitrović wants to leave Fulham and go to Saudi Arabia at any cost. Allegedly, he has already agreed personal terms with Al Ahli and will receive 25 million euros per year, but the club will not let him go. Because of all this, the Serbian player is not on training with the club in America and is doing everything to put additional pressure on them.

This was confirmed by the coach of the team, Marko Silva, who spoke about Aleksandar for the first time. “Let’s talk about Mitrovic. The scenario is not ideal of course, it is not about the offer he has, but about himself. He won’t play on Monday, he doesn’t play on Wednesday and he doesn’t work together with his teammates, that’s not an ideal scenario. You know there is interest in some of our players, like Palinja who is not here as well. I wish I had a different scenario around those situations,” said Silva.

He confirmed that the two had already discussed the subject. “I already talked to Mitra and he knows my opinion.”



MITROVIĆ BOYCOTTS FULAM – DOESN'T TRAIN, HE WANTS TO GO TO ARABIA! The coach spoke about the Serb: It's not about the offer, but about him!

Silva also has an offer to leave, and it’s from Al Ahli, they allegedly gave him an astronomical salary of 40 million euros for two years. “I don’t want to talk about that situation, I didn’t come here to answer such questions. I’m not going to lie to you, I got an offer, they are aware of it and it comes from the club and that’s all I have to say. I have a contract and my situation is the same as last year. I talk to the players every day and I do it because I am preparing for the future at this club,” Silva said.

