Aleksandar Mitrović donated money to Partizan | Sports

Aleksandar Mitrović’s nice gesture will delight Partizan fans who adored him even before this move.

Source: MN Press

Basketball club Partizan recently launched a campaign in which fans should help pay off the tax debt, and among those who joined is the great fan of the black and whites, Aleksandar Mitrović. The best scorer of our football team, former goal scorer of Partizan and current member of Fulham is on the list of donors!

Strong striker from Smederevo he donated 5,000 pounds, or about 662,000 dinars in order to help the basketball section of his favorite club to deal with debts and start the new season with “clean” papers. Such a move by Mitra, who is undoubtedly one of the favorite athletes in the black and white family, will certainly be met with enthusiasm among the fans and will further improve his fantastic status.

We remind you that Mitrović spent several years in the younger categories of Partizan, and through the Teleoptika branch, he reached the shirt of the senior team of the club from Humska. After just one season, in which he made a fantastic impression, he moved to Anderlecht in Belgium, and then played for Newcastle and Fulham. He also wears a black and white jersey in London, but he doesn’t forget the one from Belgrade so easily.

By the way, the action “We have one Partizan” which the club launched at the initiative of the fans, aims to pay off the tax debt and will last until May 13. The club leaders believe that enough funds will be collected within the stipulated period to settle the entire debt, which amounts to about 7,000,000 euros!