Aleksandar Mitrović missed a penalty against Manchester United | Sports

Fulham’s goalscorer missed a penalty at Old Trafford

Source: Profimedia

Serbian centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrović did not use the penalty in his Fulham’s visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford. He shot to the left side of goalkeeper David De Gea, who “read” where the ball would go and “took off” that shot from the Serbian goal scorer.

Against United this spring, Mitrović already scored a goal in the FA Cup match, and then in the same match he got sent off, so because attacking the referee, he hasn’t played in weeks. Now it was as if he wanted to “wash away” that unpleasant episode with a goal from the penalty spot, but he failed to score.

At the moment when Mitrović did not take advantage of the penalty, Fulham was leading 1:0 with a goal by Tete in the 19th minute, and not long after that Manchester United equalized at 1:1. Džedon Sancho “sniffed” the ball into Fulham’s goal from the box, and it must have become even more difficult for Mitrović at that moment because of the miss.

Mitrović scored 15 goals this season, 14 of them in the Premier League, and he did not use the penalties in the match against his former club, Newcastleas well as at the start of the season, gostovanju Vulverhamptonu i potom in the match against Southamptonimmediately after the World Cup.