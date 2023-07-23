Home » Aleksandar Mitrović will not play for Fulham | Sport
Aleksandar Mitrović will not play for Fulham | Sport

Aleksandar Mitrović will not play for Fulham | Sport

The Serb does not want to play and is consistent with that decision in America, where he is with the team, but not on the field.

Aleksandar Mitrović played as many as 205 games for Fulham, scored 111 goals, was the hero of entering the Premier League from the Championship and became the best striker in the club’s history. Considering such a status, his years at the club and everything he gave to the English, they send him off in an ugly way, so that he practically has to win his transfer to Arabia “by force”.

During that time, Fulham manager Marco Silva turned down a second invitation to move to Saudi Arabia, and he also found a replacement for Mitrovic, the Mexican striker. Raula Himeneza (32) from Vulverhemptona.

Unlike Miter, Serbian midfielder Saša Lukić played for Fulham in Philadelphia, as part of the starting line-up that will no longer include “Mitrogol”.

00:27 Aleksandar Mitrović at the eternal derby in Stark Arena Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

