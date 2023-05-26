Aleksandar Pešić leaves for Ferencvaros | Sports

The experienced striker could leave “Marakana” this summer

Source: MN PRESS, Milan Rasic/Ciamillo – Castoria

Red Star striker Aleksandar Pešić he could leave already this summer – after a year.

The day after the goals brought the red and whites a 2:1 victory against Čukarica in the final of the Serbian Cup, there was information that there is a possibility that the experienced centre-forward could move to the Hungarian Ferencvaros and that for a lower salary than the one he has in the champion of Serbia.

Pešić scored 16 goals this season, with 10 assists, and in the Cup final he was visibly nervous – even when pushed away teammate Dragović and when he sent a message to the critics after the match. “Whoever disputes me, I return it in another way“, Nišlija said after listening to occasional whistles and criticism from some fans at the end of the season.

He played in Karagumruk last season, and he was in Zvezda for the first time in the 2017/18 season. Between those two episodes, he also played for Al-Ittihad, Seoul, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and previously played for Toulouse, Jagodina, Sherif Tiraspol, OFI from Crete and for his home team Radnički from Niš, where he made his debut in the senior competition. In the youth categories, he also played for Partizan, as well as for Filip Filipović from Niš.