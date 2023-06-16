Aleksandar Pešić responded to keyboard critics, fans and former players | Sport

Aleksandar Pešić left Zvezda and said everything on his mind!

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Yesterday’s striker of Crvena zvezda Aleksandar Pešić he officially left the club and signed for Ferencvaros, and after the red and white outfit for the second time in his career, he opened his soul in an interview for the portal “Serbian insider“. He once again looked back at the criticism he suffered last season, in which he had a “double-double” performance in goals and assists. After saying goodbye to Zvezda with goals in Cup final against ČukaričkiPešić indicated that these criticisms bother him, and now he opened his soul:

“After 16 goals and 10 assists, well… Who’s criticizing? The keyboard fans are criticizing who didn’t kick the cat off the doorstep, first… Second, you have some clowns from former players who can’t find a job anywhere in the club, and they think that they know everything and then get five minutes on television to talk about how and what to do! Well, if they knew that much, someone would hire him to be a coach, sports director, no, but it’s easiest to say ‘They’re criminals, I’m honest and no I can take my turn from them.’ And, as for criticism, I always say – as long as you are criticized, it means you are worth it. As soon as they stop criticizing… I scored 50 goals and had 38 assists in 100 games at Zvezda, so let’s see that point guard who will they now bring and who will spite such a performance for 100 games. I will automatically go public and say what and how and take off my hat, but well… If people think that someone else is better, I don’t run away from it. I just won’t allow to be criticized by people who are dissatisfied with their lives and to keep quiet about some stupid things they say about me, because I am such a character and if I didn’t have it I wouldn’t have done all this. when their keyboard breaks, I will buy them a new one. I would add one more thing… When the matches in Pazar, Niš, Kruševac, then at home with Napretka, then in Kragujevac when I forced a penalty and then they criticized me, I gave two goal in the final, won the cup and then I didn’t do well, they found fault with Dragović, so… May they all be alive and well, but let me alone. I am a tree that profits well.”

Izvor: YouTube/ Ferencvárosi Torna Club – FradiMédia

Pešić was also questioned about the short one conflict with Aleksandar Dragović in the final of the Cup, when the stopper prevented him from taking off his shirt in order not to receive a yellow card, and Pešić pushed him away twice. “Oh, that’s total nonsense! I headed north to take off my jersey, so they could see that I love the club, that I would like us to win that cup, and Dragović is the one who always looks at everything logically, who always calms the team down, said ‘Šiljo , don’t take your jersey off, you’ll get a yellow, there’s still a lot to play for, don’t risk getting a red!’ where I pushed him away and said ‘Let me take my shirt off!’ These are emotions and there is total nonsense made, I have no words. Simply, that’s how we function, it’s our country, to immediately make a ‘ja-boo’ to turn a mouse into an elephant. So… It’s nonsense , according to me!”