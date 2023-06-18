Aleksandar Pešić said goodbye to Crvena zvezda | Sport

Crvena zvezda striker Aleksandar Pešić said goodbye to Crvena zvezda.

Source: MN Press

Aleksandar Pešić said goodbye to Red Star. The striker will continue his career in Hungary, he signed for Ferencvaros and the Serbian team will collect about 1.2 million euros for it. After all that, the recent striker of the red and whites decided to announce himself on social networks.

He wrote only five words on his Instagram profile. “My star, thank you for everything!”, said Pešić with a red and white heart sticker and showing off his muscles and greetings. He also shared photos from the celebration of the “double crown” and celebrating the goals he scored in the recently ended season.

As a reminder, Aleksandar recently gave an interview in which he opened up about criticism. “After 16 goals and 10 assists, well… Who criticizes? The keyboard is criticized by fans who didn’t kick the cat off the doorstep, first… Second, you have some clowns from former players who can’t find a job anywhere in the club, and think they know everything and then get five minutes on television to talk about how and what to do! Well, if they knew that much, someone would hire him to be a coach, sports director, no, it’s easiest to say ‘These are criminals, I’m honest and I can’t take their turn.’ And, as for criticism, I always say – while you are being criticized, it means that you are worth it. As soon as they stop criticizing… I scored 50 goals and had 38 assists in 100 games at Zvezda, so let’s see the point guard they will bring in and who will have such a performance in 100 games. I will automatically go public and say what and how and take off my hat, but fine,” said Pešić for “Serbian Insider” at the time.