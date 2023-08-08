Aleksandar Popović on Zvezda and Partizan | Sports

Aleksandar Popović talked about Partizan, Red Star, Milan Borjan, Vladimir Stojković…

Aleksandar Popović (23) went to Slovakia and will defend for DAC Dunajska Streda. He decided to continue his career there and gave his first big interview as a member of the Slovakian club. He talked about Partizan, Crvena Zvezda, Vladimir Stojković, Milan Borjan, plans, goals…

He first explained why he chose Dunajska Streda out of all the clubs. “After so many years in Partizan, I wanted to make a change. People from the club contacted me, presented me with an ambitious project and let me know that they really want me. I had offers from other teams, but none were like this one. The club is excellently organized at all levels, the infrastructure is also excellent at many other stadiums and I’m slowly finding my rhythm,” Popović began his story for “Sport aktuality”.

He compared the new club to black and white. “There are many similarities between the two clubs. Partizan has had a difficult time lately. Zvezda had a much bigger budget, could bring in better players, offer them higher salaries. In Serbia, more people support Zvezda than Partizan. It was difficult, although at the same time it was an excellent school for players, we were forced to fight constantly. We were close to winning the title two years ago, I believe my former teammates will succeed in that this year.”

He also revealed who he called while considering the offer. “I know a lot about the club, I have several friends who played here, like Marko Živković, a former teammate. I also contacted other players from the Balkans, Nikola Krstović and Željko Gavrić, who are now in the team. They all told me the same thing, that the club is stable, organized, has a system and a direction in which it is going, and a great chance presented itself to me.”



He claims that training in Slovakia is more difficult than in Partizan. “They accepted me well, we are of similar age, so we understand each other well. We have the same goal, to play good football, to progress and to be better. The training sessions are very good, I would say that they are a little more demanding than in Partizan. The intensity is there, the organization is at the level. A lot of work is done individually with fitness coaches, goalkeeper coaches, analysis, focus on details and that is very important.”

According to Transfermarkt data, Popović and Krstović have the highest market value among the Dunajska Streda players. “I think it’s a fact, I played almost 100 matches for a big club like Partizan and that raises the price. I didn’t think about it when I played in Belgrade and I won’t think about it now either. My goal is to increase those numbers and I know that the fans want to see me at my best. I like the pressure that comes with football. I’m a professional and I know that pressure is part of the job. In Partizan, we had to think about some other things, not only about football. I am convinced that now it will be different and that the best years of my career will follow.”

He did not forget Vladimir Stojković, who was his mentor. “I learned a lot from Stojković, he is an experienced goalkeeper and a good person. I learned the most from him in terms of mental preparation and opponent analysis, he is a master at it. He doesn’t catch the ball the way I like it, but it was really nice to learn from him.”

Finally, he talked about Milan Borjan, who plays for Slovan. “Borjan is an excellent goalkeeper, he was the captain of Zvezda and thanks to his defenses, the club achieved some excellent results both in the domestic league and in Europe.. He had a difficult season due to a lot of pressure, he found a good team and brought the experience that Slovan needed. I look forward to us being rivals again. I have to admit that I haven’t beaten him yet, I believe that I will succeed in Slovakia,” concluded Popović.

