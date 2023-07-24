Aleksandar Rašić: Damage to orchards near Šid 15 million euros | Sport

Former Serbian national team player Aleksandar Rašić suffered great damage during the storms that hit our country last week, as did other farmers around Šid.

The supercell storms that hit Serbia last week caused enormous damage everywhere, especially in Vojvodina. Farmers are the hardest hit, especially in Srem, so Serbian basketball player Aleksandar Rašić also suffered enormous material damage. He decided to engage in fruit growing after the end of his playing career and has had a fruit plantation in Šid for years, but it is already clear that this season will be unsuccessful.

“The damage is enormous, according to the initial estimates, it is total damage in the entire Šid atar. All the farmers who grow arable and fruit crops say that everything has been destroyed. The preliminary estimate is that it is 15 million euros, and that is tragic for the entire municipality and for those of us who are involved in agriculture.”Rašić said during his inclusion in the morning program of TV Prva.

Rašić explained that the insurance that farmers have “does not cover” storms like those that hit Serbia in the previous days, as if the hail protection did not help either. Simply, the wind was so strong that it destroyed everything in front of it and nothing could stop it.

“Just two months ago, I put up anti-hail protection, it’s a normal step to secure that fruit, but it didn’t help. The storm was so strong, the nets were destroyed and fell on the orchard, destroying almost all the plants. Simply, it’s not possible to do treatments and I don’t know how long it will be in this state. How will we manage to put it away, to rehabilitate it… Over 100 hectares of the orchard has been destroyed. There is a small part of the plantations that survived, but it is impossible to enter it and most is damaged. It is impossible to save anything at all due to such a condition”said a desperate Rašić, adding that he hopes the state will help.

As expected, after this Rašić had no interest in other topics, but despite his bad mood, he commented on Nikola Jokić’s decision not to play for Serbia at the upcoming Mundobasket: “Certainly if that is true, although if we wait for coach Pešić to make an announcement and announce the list, it will be a real shame if we cannot appear in the strongest lineup. If we were complete, we would have a chance to win the World Cup.”Rašić concluded and laughed when asked if he would be available to the “eagles”.

