Aleksandar Rašković on the return of Nikola Kalinić to Crvena zvezda | Sports

However, Nikola Kalinic seems to be far from returning to Crvena zvezda.

After the Turkish media reported how it was Nikola Kalinic close to returning to Crvena Zvezda next season, his manager quickly announced Aleksandar Rašković. He is taking care of the career of the winger who is currently in the Final Four of the Euroleague in Kaunas, and he reacted to this news with one sentence and one picture.

As things stand, at least for now, there is nothing about Kalinić’s return to Crvena zvezda, since Rašković wrote alongside the picture of the news about Kalinić’s arrival at “Mali Kalemegdan”:

“Allow me to quote the great Carmine Mino Raiola” and then posted a picture of Pinocchio from the cartoon with a long nose alongside it, clearly hinting that these rumors are actually a lie. Check out his response:

Let me quote again great Carmine “Mino” Raiola :pic.twitter.com/IjWye1GFNn — alexander raskovic (@alexraskovic)May 21, 2023

At the age of 19, Nikola Kalinić had a trial at Crvena Zvezda, but he didn’t pass, so he ended up in Zvezda in the 2014/15 season via Vojvodina and Radnicki from Kragujevac. Then, through Fenerbahçe and Valencia, he came to Mali Kalemegdan again last season, and now he is in Barcelona.

We saw that Šarunas Jasikevičius “forgot” him on the bench in the Euroleague semi-final against Real in the fourth quarter, and the Lithuanian and Serbian did not get along this year. There were periods when Kalinic did not play and periods when sparks between them could be seen on the bench.

It is still not known where Kalinic will be next season, but what is most important to the fans in Serbia is that he has healed the minor injuries he had during this season and that he looks ready for the World Cup that the “eagles” will play in Manila.

