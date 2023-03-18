Serbian trainer Aleksandar Stanojević achieved a great victory with his horse in the Turkish championship

Izvor: Profimedia/Serhat Cetinkaya / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

Konjaspor, team Aleksandar Stanojević, beat Galatasaray 2:1 (0:1) and achieved the biggest triumph since the arrival of the Serbian head coach on the bench. After two turbulent months in the clubthe team of the former Partizan coach won a big three points by knocking down the leader of the Turkish championship after a turnaround, with goals from Turkish midfielder Soner Dikmen in the 62nd minute and also midfielder Ogulcan Ulgun in the 93rd minute!

Although in the end, the guests also had an Argentinian in the attack Mauro Icardia newcomer from Roma Nicholas Zaniolabrought in the transfer from a maximum of 30 million euros, as well as former United midfielder Juan Mata, all three points remained on the field of the home team. Galata managed to score only one goal, in the first part of the match, after a shot by “Kosovo” representative Milot Rašica in the 31st minute.

This victory will take a huge burden off the back of the Serbian coach and will help his team to further strengthen their form, as they were undefeated in the previous two matches (0:0 against Giresun and 3:0 against Hatajspor). See how the table of the Turkish championship looks at the moment: