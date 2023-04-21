Home » Aleksandar Vučić about FK Partizan | Sports
The President of Serbia spoke about the Partizan Football Club

Source: TV Prva/screenshot

On the day it is FK Partizan lost to Čukaricki and remained even further away from the second place, which leads to the Champions League, the president of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić he talked about the problems in that club. “FC Partizan is in a very bad state. I hope they will accept help to look at the state of their finances and see how we can help with the knowledge to consolidate the club financially, because it is in a very difficult situation. Tens and tens of millions of euros are owed to the state, and there is no tolerance for that. But we are ready to help with our knowledge, as we helped with the license, and to help in other ways, because the club is in a very difficult situation,” said Vučić in a guest appearance on TV Prva.

He praised the work of three clubs – TSC, Čukaricki and Vojvodina, and also spoke highly of what FK Crvena Zvezda settled the entire tax debt according to the state. “I want to praise again in terms of football three clubs that are making great progress, two of them are private. TSC in Bačka Topola has done a great job in terms of relations with the state, lack of debt, investments. Čukarički also, Vojvodina, which is not a private club and has much less help than Zvezda and Partizan, and he pays back the debts. Those three teams are progressing and have a future ahead of them, these are pure things. Zvezda paid 7.3 million euros in football taxes and it is pointless for me to say ‘thank you’ to them, because that is their obligation.” , Vucic added.

FK Partizan has in front of him three probably decisive games in the next ten days (against Čukaricki, Crvena zvezda and TSC), in which he practically has no right to defeat, because further failures would eliminate him from the fight for second place.

