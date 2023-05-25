Aleksandar Vučić on pre-supervisors at the Vladislav Ribnikar school and in Mladenovac | Info

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public this evening and spoke about the condition of those injured in the shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School and in the shooting in Mladenovac.

Source: Pink TV

“I talked to the doctors, to everyone in the department. With Ercegovec, with Ashanin. I saw the most seriously injured, all of them from the Vladislav Ribnikar school, not counting PM who is from Mali Orašje. The girls were in high spirits, even though they were seriously injured. I am pleased that I was able to see them in that condition. The teacher was badly hit, she is a wonderful woman, I hope she will be able to get over this, she will overcome her injuries, she is in good physical condition, but she is in shock, it is terribly difficult that she survived.

We all pray, the big victory would be in Mali Orašje. He is also better, but even the doctors are not allowed to say anything. Angelina was a fighter. Today, I lit a candle with her parents and sisters and talked for an hour in the St. Sava Temple. In the meantime, I received a letter from a group of parents. And tomorrow and the day after tomorrow I will deal with letting them know that I received a letter this afternoon, so I will answer all of that. Opinions differ, but what they wrote is close to me. We will try to find the best solution, but it is important that the voice of the parents is heard. Children have to continue their education, whether now or from September, we’ll see. It remains to be seen howVucic said.

The father of the boy who killed 10 people in a school in the center of Belgrade was deprived of his freedom after that crime, while the mother was questioned at the Belgrade Police Station on Thursday. After the student of “Ribnikar” killed nine students and a guard, days of mourning were declared in Serbia and a book of mourning was opened, in which parents, teachers, fellow citizens, state representatives and all those who share in the immense pain signed their names.

In the meantime, classes have started to take place, and the students will try to finish the school year with the help of experts, after which the school will be thoroughly reconstructed and when they return to it in September, they will not be reminded of the place where a massacre like Serbia took place at the beginning of May he doesn’t remember.

