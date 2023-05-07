Aleksandar Vučić on the day of mourning and the Partizan Real Madrid match | Sport

The President of Serbia explained the procedure for declaring a day of mourning. He presented to the public why they could not be proclaimed on the day of the massacre in the center of Belgrade.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić he told Serbian Radio and Television why the days of mourning were declared in Serbia from Friday and why it was not possible to declare them immediately after the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School. In this context, he also explained why the days of mourning came after the big basketball match between Partizan and Real Madrid, which certainly took place in the shadow of a terrible event.

“They say, ‘Vučić, you postponed the days of mourning because of the game’. Are you ashamed at least a little? Do you know why you have to do that? Because you have to have in black and white how many dead, killed, for whom you mourn. And for that” black on white’, you have to wait for all the cameras to be removed, so that the children lying in a pool of blood are not photographed, for all the pathological findings to be carried out, for the death to be declared, and then for the prosecutor to announce the measures and then they are at the government session on Thursday declared days of mourning. We only mourned a day longer and formally. If it had happened differently, they would have said that Vučić did not allow Partizan to continue,” said Vučić.

The match Partizan – Real Madrid was played on Thursday evening, it started with a minute’s silence, and the basketball players of both teams came out on the court in T-shirts with the inscription “Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School”. The black and white players also played in jerseys with the name of the school written on the front , while the basketball players of the Spanish team wore black flowers on their lapels in memory of the victims.

Also, the captains of both teams, Danilo Andušić and Nigel Williams-Goss, read messages of condolence and deepest regret for all the victims of elementary school crimes, the likes of which our country has never faced.