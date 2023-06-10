Aleksandra Bursać on her ex-boyfriend’s cheating with Anđel Veštica | Entertainment

Aleksandra Bursać recalled a painful moment and told how she found out that her boyfriend at the time was cheating on her with starlet Anđel Veštica.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

From this perspective, when everything is over and when she has left that period behind, she believes that it should have happened that way and she is glad that her eyes were opened then, because she was blinded by love.

“I was at the accountant’s office and a journalist called me and told me that my boyfriend and the person in question had an affair, that the messages were very explicit. At first I thought he was joking, and then I asked him to send me screenshots, to see if it was his number. At that moment we were living together, I was in total shock as to what was happening to me“, the singer said.



See description SHE EXPERIENCED A SHOCK AT THE BOOKKEEPER – FOUND OUT THAT SHE WAS CHEATING: Caught her ex with a starlet: We lived together, I SHAKED! Hide description Source: Instagram/therealandjelaNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Izvor: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Izvor: Pink TV/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: TikTok/sekulicnenad94/screenshotNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Izvor: Pink TV/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

“I started crying and shaking, I called him, I don’t know how I got home. He told me that it was all true, I was in shock. I came home, even now I don’t remember what he told me then. Thank God that he set it up that way, because my intuition told me that it wasn’t that. I was somewhat blind in that relationship, God made it so that I finally shook my head. He saved me,” she admitted Aleksandra Bursać.

(WORLD/Blic)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!