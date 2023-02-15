Home World Aleksandra Mladenović received a bouquet for Valentine’s Day | Fun
World

Aleksandra Mladenović received a bouquet for Valentine’s Day | Fun

by admin
Aleksandra Mladenović received a bouquet for Valentine’s Day | Fun

Aleksandra Mladenović bragged about the gift she received for Valentine’s Day.

Source: Instagram/aleksandra_mladenovic_

The singer spent the day with him, visiting a Belgrade shopping center, and many thought it was a new boyfriend. She soon came forward and denied the allegations, pointing out that she in question her manager, and emphasized that when she finds a boyfriend, everyone will know. However, now she surprised everyone!

Aleksandra posted on her Instagram a huge bouquet of roses that she received on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “Thoughts have no passport,” said the message left with the bouquet, and she did not reveal who sent it to her. Whether the singer is emotionally fulfilled or it is about a suitor, remains to be found out.

Source: Instagram/aleksandra_mladenovic_

See also Aleksandra’s best releases:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Xi Jinping Attends the Sixth Meeting of the Heads of State of China, Russia and Mongolia - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Cinderella in China – World and Mission

What war are we talking about? – working...

News Udinese – Good news: Masina and Pereyra...

Amani Festival, would it be a preaching in...

“The right time to make room for someone...

24H with Oppo Find N2 Flip, the challenge...

The New Zealand pilot kidnapped in Papua for...

Reporter Hersh reiterates his version: “Nord Stream explosions...

Ruby ter, Silvio Berlusconi acquitted in Milan. ‘Eleven...

La Élite, Pájaro, Travis Birds, US Rails, The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy