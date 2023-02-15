Aleksandra Mladenović bragged about the gift she received for Valentine’s Day.

Source: Instagram/aleksandra_mladenovic_

The singer spent the day with him, visiting a Belgrade shopping center, and many thought it was a new boyfriend. She soon came forward and denied the allegations, pointing out that she in question her manager, and emphasized that when she finds a boyfriend, everyone will know. However, now she surprised everyone!

Aleksandra posted on her Instagram a huge bouquet of roses that she received on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “Thoughts have no passport,” said the message left with the bouquet, and she did not reveal who sent it to her. Whether the singer is emotionally fulfilled or it is about a suitor, remains to be found out.

Source: Instagram/aleksandra_mladenovic_

