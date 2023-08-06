Aleksandra Prijović on the shooting at the performance in Mostar | Entertainment

Aleksandra Prijović sang in front of about 5,000 people in Mostar, but the incident spoiled the great atmosphere.

At the performance of Aleksandra Prijović in Mostar, there was a shooting, after which the performance was interrupted, and about 5,000 people came to listen to the singer. When the unfortunate event occurred she was backstage because of the rain, and now announced about the incident.

“We sang while the microphone and instruments they didn’t stop working. Thank you… Mostar,” wrote Aleksandra with the video she posted on her Instagram story.

“At 1:50 a.m., a weapon was used in a restaurant in Blagaj, south of Mostar. Two people were arrested and an investigation began and a criminal investigation is being conducted,” said the spokesman of the MUP HNK Ljudevit Marić about the incident that took place. for Avaz.ba.

See how it was a few moments before the incident.

This is the atmosphere before the shooting at Aleksandra Prijovi's performance

ALEKSANDRA PRIJOVIĆ BREAKS THE TEMPERATURE WITH BRANDY, AND HER SON IS A CHILD WONDER?! Here's what he managed to sing at only 4 years old!

