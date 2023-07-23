Aleksandra Prijović sings with smeared makeup | Entertainment

Singer Aleksandra Prijović earned a handful of comments about her appearance at one performance

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/@nina_krunic

Singer Aleksandra Prijović caused a stir at one of her last performances, when she stepped on stage in “underpants”. The audience enjoyed the voice and stature of the singer, and the videos from the concert were shared on social networks with a barrage of positive comments and some criticism.

Now another recording has earned positive comments, even though many did not recognize it at first. Always well-groomed, Priya was in a wet dress at her last performance, without her hair, and her make-up was running down her face…

During her concert, it rained, and Priya took out her phone and took a picture of the audience, but also her smeared face, which is why everyone commented “so that the other singers could also ‘fight complexes’ and be like her”.

