Aleksandra Subotić showed off her new teeth, the comments don’t stop.

Izvor: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel/Instagram/ssubotic

Starlet never hid that she underwent numerous plastic surgeries, and that she corrected her appearance to the maximum. Subotić installed silicones, did various corrections on her face, changed her image and hairstyle, and now she has decided to take the next step. She was recently caught while walking with children, when many barely recognized her, and now they do praised the new intervention.

Aleksandra was filming live on Instagram, and one of her followers criticized her for having “fake” teeth, to which she answered in the affirmative.

“What a fake smile. A smile worth 6,000 euros. If it’s fake, it’s fake,” Aleksandra said with a laugh. Check out Alexandra’s transformation:



See description IT MAY BE FAKE, BUT IT’S 6,000 EUROS! Aleksandra Subotić was ripped off because of the operations, she stopped them with a NEW INTERVENTION! Hide description Source: Instagram/sandrasuboticssNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: Instagram/sandrasuboticssNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official/screenshotNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Izvor: Instagram/sandrasuboticss/screenshotNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: Instagram/sandrasuboticssNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official/screenshotNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: Instagram/sandrasuboticssNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: Instagram/sandrasuboticssNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

And how she looked when the paparazzi caught her recently:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!