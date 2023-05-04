Aleksandra Subotić weighed 90 kilograms Fun

Participant of several reality programs in one period of her life had a few extra kilos, and then she brought her figure to perfection.

Although today she is one of the most beautiful starlets in the region, Aleksandra Subotić has not always looked like this. The mother of two weighed 90 kilograms at one point, and with hard work she melted all the kilograms. During her stay in the reality program Zadruga 2 njen her father often called her “bear Božana“, which made Aleksandra often cry, and then she decided to lose extra pounds.

The starlet, who found herself at the center of a scandal when her unmarried husband cheated on her with her then-friend Maja Marinković, once revealed to her followers how she brought her line to perfection, as well as who helped her.

“Even if I was thin all my life, unfortunately, like most people, I entered a phase in my life in which I gained over 20 kilograms in less than six months (from 62.63 to even 90). I was sad and unhappy and found solace in food. In those moments, food calmed me down, but at the same time I fell into an even greater depression because in those moments, apart from being dissatisfied with my life, I also became dissatisfied with my appearance and this began to affect my mental and physical health. On that path of my discord and decline, at one point my mother appeared, who was my biggest supporter.” wrote Subotić at the time, who recently bragged about her teeth worth 6,000 euros.



Subotićka, by the way, has a son and a daughter, and lately she has devoted herself to her visage appearance and looks completely different than when she was in the reality show. Watch it now:

