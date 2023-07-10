Home » Aleksej Pokuševski and Nikola Jović play for Serbia at Mundobasket | Sport
Aleksej Pokuševski and Nikola Jović play for Serbia at Mundobasket

If he wants, Svetislav Pešić has the word of young NBA basketball players that they want to play for Serbia.

Source: Profimedia

While the whole of Serbia is waiting for Nikola Jokić’s answer as to whether he will play for the Serbian basketball team this summer at Mundobasket, coach Svetislav Pešić received two pieces of good news. After it is Alexey Pokushevsky confirmed to American journalists that he will play for the Eagles, the youngster also gave an affirmative answer Nikola Jovic from Miami! Of course, if both of them are on the list, which by all accounts will be waiting for a long, long time…

The young Serbian basketball player said this to American journalists during the Summer League that he plays for the Heat in Las Vegas, which is certainly good news and less worry for Svetislav Pešić, who has been followed by numerous problems since his arrival on the “Eagles” bench, especially concerns about the response of basketball players from the USA .

Let’s remind you, Nikola Jović played in the NBA finals with Miami and lost to Nikola Jokić from Denver, and we hope that another finalist will join him. Today, his agent Miodrag Ražnatović gave an indication of such an epilogue, but first he should let Somborac finish his vacation in Serbia and the region, as he needs it after the hardest season of his life. But we would all be much calmer if we knew the final answer.

The World Basketball Championship will be played from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Serbia will play in a group with South Sudan, Puerto Rico and China.

