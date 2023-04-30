Home » Alemanno admits to La7: “I’m not an anti-fascist like 30% of Italians”. Then the quarrel with Occhetto
Alemanno admits to La7: "I'm not an anti-fascist like 30% of Italians". Then the quarrel with Occhetto

Alemanno admits to La7: “I’m not an anti-fascist like 30% of Italians”. Then the quarrel with Occhetto

“Right now I don’t recognize myself in any party, not even in that of Giorgia Meloni. Io I’m not an anti-fascistLike this like 30% of Italians, according to a survey by Pagnoncelli”. This was stated by the former mayor of Rome and today promoter of the “Stop the war” committee, John Alemannoguest of Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo, a In Onda, su La7. “Maybe it’s only you left to say it, Alemanno” the journalist told him. “We are not fascists at all, we don’t want dictatorship, we believe in the fundamental principles of the Constitution, such as article 11. Anti-fascism represents many things that we cannot share”. After Alemanno’s intervention, she took the floor Achille Occhetto, first secretary of the Democratic Party of the Left (PDS), who explained how “the best moment of my life was April 25 (of ’45, ed) when I opened the windows and saw the tanks with the flag red and the tricolor”. From there, a bickering with Alemanno: “Unfortunately I have two close friends, Paul DiNella e Francesco Cecchini, killed in the name of anti-fascism”. “No, you’re wrong, they didn’t do it in the name of the Resistance, that’s another story.”

