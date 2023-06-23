Home » Alen Smailagić insulted Crvena zvezda | Sports
by admin
Partizan’s young basketball player Alen Smailagić cheered for Zvezda and its fans.

Izvor: Twitter/ScepanCar/printscreen

Partizan’s basketball players reached the trophy in the ABA League with the victory over Red Star in the fifth game of the final, and after the meeting in the Belgrade Arena there was a big celebration. The black and whites have been waiting for the regional title for a whole decade, so the emotions after winning the trophy were at an extremely high level. It also affected the young basketball player Alen Smailagić, who did something on the court that he will not be proud of.

The center of the black and whites, surrounded by teammates and Partizan fans, led a fan song in which he insults Red Star and its fans several times. In those moments, Dante Exum is clearly visible next to him, who does not understand the words and does not understand the insults at the expense of the biggest rival, Matijas Lesor and Zek Ledej appear later, and the other Serbian players are not in the foreground in the video that appeared.

The Serbian representative sang the fan song with a microphone in his hands “Da li i Zvezda ku*va il ste samo vi…” which Partizan fans often sing. In several verses that Alen Smailagić and the fans sang together, the biggest rival of the black and whites is repeatedly insulted. You can see part of the celebration that was also marked by the Partizan players in the video below:

By the way, Smailagić was one of the most important players of Partizan during the final series against Crvena zvezda. His impressive form at the end of the season, against which Valter Tavares also struggled, was also seen in the finals of the ABA League, when he caused a lot of problems for the red and whites. He scored in the fifth game of the final eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

