Engaged in the Latin parish of Aleppo, in Syria, in supporting those who lost everything in the earthquake of February 6, Nadine tells us, in the new episode of Finis Terrae, stories of courage and hope within a wounded community: «The damage is not only in buildings, but inside people»

Nadine Khoudary was very young when the Syrian war hit Aleppo: in these 12 years she has known the horrors of the conflict and experienced the effects of an economic crisis that drove 60% of the population to hunger. Christian, now a psychologist engaged as an educator in the Latin parish, Nadine was at home when, in the night between 5 and 6 February, the earth shook, throwing the once most thriving and cosmopolitan city in the country into terror again. About her Her story at “Finis Terrae. Stories beyond the borders” takes us into the Syrian rubble to show us the stories of courage and hope within a wounded community.

"The end of the earth" is a program created by the editorial staff of "Mondo e Missione" in collaboration with the School of Journalism of the Catholic University.

