Alert Issued After String of Drownings in Santiago de Cuba: Lack of Awareness and Negligence to Blame

Title: Public Health Authorities Issue Alert Following Increase in Drownings in Santiago de Cuba

Subtitle: Lack of Risk Perception and Negligence of Parents Highlighted as Key Causes

Public health authorities have issued an alert in response to a surge in drowning incidents occurring in Santiago de Cuba, particularly involving children and adolescents during the current summer period. The alarming rise in these tragic events has been attributed to a lack of risk perception and the carelessness and negligence of parents and relatives.

Aris Arias Batalla, the Chief of Operations and Relief / Aquatic Safety of the Red Cross in the province, expressed concern about the issue. He revealed to the local newspaper Sierra Maestra that several incidents took place in July, with some being successfully resolved by prompt action from lifeguards, while others proved fatal.

Batalla further specified that most of the drowning cases resulting in tragedy were due to submersion. Although an exact count of these events is yet to be determined, Batalla confirmed that there has been a notable increase in drowning deaths since the start of the summer.

Of particular concern is the high risk associated with swimming in pools and ravines, especially in rural areas where there is no lifeguard presence. Batalla emphasized the dangers posed by strong currents in these natural bodies of water. Tragically, the majority of drowning incidents have occurred in rural locations, often in close proximity to victims’ homes or communities. Batalla urged families to practice extra vigilance in safeguarding their children and young people during the summer season.

“We can have fun, enjoy ourselves and swim, but it is crucial to prioritize safety and remain cautious. Trust can be dangerous, and life is irreplaceable — it can be lost in a matter of seconds,” warned Batalla.

The areas where these fatal incidents have occurred are not certified as authorized bathing areas, thus relying entirely on the discretion and responsibility of vacationers. Batalla also alerted about the vulnerability of young people, who may engage in risky behavior such as using truck beds as makeshift rafts or venturing into the water without swimming skills.

Just three days ago, two adolescents tragically drowned in the “El Saltadero” river pool in Palma Soriano. A similar incident took place in April on a Santiago beach, resulting in the loss of three lives.

As the summer continues, it is essential for everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and prioritize safety when engaging in water-related activities.

