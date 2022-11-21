At the moment, the thing that all boys pay the most attention to is the World Cup. With the opening ceremony of the World Cup held yesterday, the 2022 Qatar World Cup officially kicked off.

While fans are full of expectations, it is worth noting that liars are also ready to move.There are many scams about the World Cup, and it is easy to be deceived if you are not careful.Fortunately, however, the public security department has anticipated this situation in advance and has given countermeasures to prevent scams.

Common scams in the World Cup include the following:

“You’ve won a lottery!” Many criminals will send a large number of winning emails, the content of which is to ask the recipients to fill in the contact information for receiving the prize in detail.In order to achieve the purpose of illegally obtaining personal information or defrauding the handling fee for receiving prizes;

“The result is predicted by God.” Believe this kind of deception is a situation where many fans are easily deceived. Lawbreakers send text messages with different prediction results, and after each game, they continue to screen the people who predicted the correct results. By analogy, the people who believe in the prediction results will eventually be defrauded;

“Official” reminder updates. Criminals will pretend to be FIFA official to send emails reminding victims to update the security system,Once the victim clicks on the URL in the email to enter, user data will be stolen;

False product sales. Recently, all kinds of lawbreakers under the banner of the World Cup are selling commemorative coins. Anyone who claims to be an authoritative supervisor is fake. Only the Central Bank of Qatar is eligible to issue commemorative coins for this World Cup;

Counterfeit live streaming software. Some lawbreakers will develop some fake live broadcast software with viruses before the World Cup. As long as you register an account on the software, your personal identity information, bank card number, mobile phone number, etc. will be stolen.

In the face of the above common scams, we must adhere to the “four no principles”:No remittance, no credulity, no disclosure, no links。Don’t trust unfamiliar text messages easily, and don’t let the World Cup become a “liar’s carnival”.