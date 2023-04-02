Alessandro Del Piero is not often a guest at “old lady” matches, and tonight he watched a real “Juventus” victory.

Izvor: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/ANSA

Legend of Juventus and Italian football Alesandro Del Pjero he was in the stands of the “Alijanc” stadium in Turin and saw off his former club’s duel with Verona.

He received a standing ovation from the “old lady” fans. They wanted the former captain, who played close to 500 games in the black and white jersey, but lately he has not been a frequent guest at the games of the Turin giants.

And then the home fans saw a classic “Juventus” victory – their favorites did not excel against a team that is fighting for survival, but they still managed to triumph. Minimal.

He scored the only goal in the match My Kin in the 55th minute, although the guests showed their teeth before that goal and made it clear to their rival that they would not give up easily. However, in the end they laid down their weapons and found themselves in a very awkward situation, because they are falling further and further behind the teams in the safe zone and survival is seriously questioned after five consecutive games without a win in the championship.

It’s not Dusan Vlahovic was the starter, he got a chance only in the last half hour, when he replaced the scorer of the only goal, but in the remaining 30 minutes he had no serious chances to score a goal. A few minutes after his entry, instead of Juan Kvadrado, i got the chance Filip Kostić. However, he did not bring any serious progress in the home team’s game either.

Despite the heavy penalty and 15 point deduction, Juventus is still in the game for a place on the international stage, maybe even the Champions League. If the mentioned “minus” had been deleted, Max Allegri’s team would have been in second place, right behind undisputed Napoli, which is a clear indication that the “Bianconeri” is not having such a bad season.

SERIES A – ROUND 28:

Cremonese – Atalanta 1:3 (0:1)

/Ćofani 56 pen – De Ron 44, Boga 72, Lukman 90+3/

Inter – Fiorentina 0:1 (0:0)

/Bonaventure 53/

Juventus – Verona 1:0 (0:0)

/Kin 55/

Sunday:

Bologna – Udinese (12:30 p.m.)

Monca – Lazio (15.00)

Spice – Salernitana

Roma – Sampdoria (18.00)

Naples – Milan (20.45)

Monday:

Empoli – Leće (18.30)

Sassuolo – Turin (20.45)