Alessandro Pajola inadvertently injured a cheerleader who was sitting right next to the pitch

Izvor: Youtube/ Alessandro Luigi Maggi/Screenshot

Virtus defeated Alba in the Euroleague 96:74 on the road after a great game by Miloš Teodosić and thus the team from Bologna remained in the game for placement in the best eight in the Euroleague. However, in that match there was also an inconvenience when the medical teams had to intervene.

Italian playmaker Alessandro Paiola accidentally kicked the ball right into the head of a cheerleader who was sitting right next to the field, and the surprised woman remained unconscious for a short time after this impact. The match was immediately stopped for a short while, and the Italian came over to see how unhappy the cheerleader was and apologized to her.

Pajola finished this match with 3 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, and he spent 15 minutes on the field, but of everything he did, this moment will probably be remembered the most. Look at that situation:



Pajola knocked the cheerleader unconscious Source: Youtube/Alessandro Luiggi Maggi

Virtus is currently 11th in the Euroleague standings with 13 wins and 15 losses, while Maccabi, who holds eighth place, currently has 15 wins and 13 losses. With six rounds to go, it seems that only Panathinaikos, Asvel and Alba have no chance of going to the quarterfinals, while all the other teams hope that they could reach the playoffs with good series in the finish.